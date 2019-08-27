|
In Memory of
Gino
Di Gregorio
Dearest Dad,
It's hard to imagine that you have been gone from our world for a year now, but we know your strong spirit and your love lives on within us. You and mom are reunited again, two spirits together in paradise with Our Father, waiting for the rest of us to join you. Until then, parting was sorrowful, but we will meet again tomorrow. Though you are gone and seem far away, we will cry no more for we realize you will always be near.
We love you and miss you dad,
Katrina, Maria, Gina, Lisa & Grandchildren
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 27, 2019