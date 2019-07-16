|
Giovannia J. Nenni
Wappingers Falls - Giovannia J. Nenni, 89, of Wappingers Falls, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019 at Fishkill Center for Health and Rehabilitation.
She was born in Wappingers Falls, March 27, 1930, the daughter of Anthony and Natalie Ciarfella DiGiandomenico. On June 24, 1956, she was married to Edward J. Nenni, who died January 2, 2014. Mrs. Nenni was employed as a secretery at IBM, Poughkeepsie until her retirement. Her family owned a butcher shop on West Main St in the village for many years.
She is survived by a niece, Kathy Nenni of Texas, 1 nephew, several nieces and cousins, and her caregiver and cousin, Marie DeAngelis of Wappingers Falls. She was predeceased by a sister, Rita Palumbo.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Wednesday at 11:00 AM at St. Marys Church, 11 Clinton St., Wappingers Falls. Burial St. Marys Cemetery. To send a condolence or for directions, visit www.delehantyfuneral.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 16, 2019