Girolama Bueti
Lagrangeville - BUETI, GIROLAMA, 87, of Lagrangeville and formerly of Bedford Hills, died on October 29 at home surrounded by her loving family.
Girolama was born in Calabria, Italy on December 15, 1932, the daughter of Nicola and Polsia Bueti. On December 10, 1959, she married Diego Bueti. In 1972 she emigrated from Italy to New York with her family. Girolama worked at Northern Westchester Hospital for over 20 years, retiring in 1994. She loved to cook for her family and made the best anisette cookies and meatballs.
She is predeceased by her husband Diego, her parents Nicola and Polsia Bueti, her brother Natale Bueti, her sisters, Maria Bueti and Carmela Bueti, all of Scarinci, Italy. She is survived by her son, Rocco Bueti, daughters, Polsia Bueti and Grazia Bueti, all of Lagrangeville; three grandchildren Rocco Bueti (Amanda), Regina Bueti and Alexandra Belmonte (Anthony) and eight great-grandchildren, Gianna, Ariana, Lilia, Alivia, Milannia, Rocco, Raeya and Rafael; her brothers Rocco Bueti (Giuseppina), Diego Bueti (Mary Angel), Antonio Bueti (Francesca), and Giuseppe Bueti (Nancy); sisters, Gesualda Bueti and Concetta Archinti; sister-in-law, Concetta Oliveri; numerous nieces and nephews and many other beloved family members.
Calling hours are from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3rd at McHoul Funeral Home, Inc. 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, November 4th at 10 a.m. at St. Denis Church, 602 Beekman Road, Hopewell Junction. Interment will follow in St. Denis Cemetery.
Please Note: In compliance with NYS guidelines, social distancing and face masks will be required and capacity may be limited.
