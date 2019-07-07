|
Gisela Martens Fry
Concord, NH - Gisela Martens Fry, 87, died peacefully June 7, 2019 at her home at The Birches in Concord, NH, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on June 10, 1931 in Hamburg, Germany to Gerhard and Elizabeth Martens.
After moving to the United States when she was 8, her family settled in Cambridge, MA. She graduated from Buckingham Browne and Nichols and Radcliffe College. Most of her adult life was spent in the Mid-Hudson Valley where she raised her family.
Gisela taught math for many years at the Poughkeepsie Day School and was employed at H&R Block for more than 30 years, in the position of tax preparation instructor as well as a tax preparer. Gisela's volunteer work included The League of Women Voters, serving on the board of the Hudson River Sloop Clearwater as treasurer and on the condo board of The Woods at Rhinebeck, as well as being involved in Rhinebeck municipal affairs as a Council person and Fire Commissioner. Her interests included contract bridge, puzzles of all types, rooting for the Boston Red Sox, traveling, and enjoying her grandchildren.
She is predeceased by her parents, and her husband William Fry, whom she married on June 26, 1971. She is survived by her daughter Robin Soller and her husband Jon of New Hampton, NH; son Christopher Thomas and his wife April of Staatsburg, NY; son Brian Thomas and his wife Mary McLaughlin of New London, NH; daughter Catherine Schaller of Hyde Park, NY; son Peter Fry and his wife Diane of Newport News, VA; and by grandchildren Amy Pedlow and her husband John; Trevor, Jenna and Rebecca Thomas; Kai Thomas and Kevin Terry; Lora and James Schaller; Jessica Morgan and her husband Timothy; and Andrew Fry and his wife Margaret; and by her brother Reinhard Martens and his wife, Maureen of Hopkinton, MA.
A burial service will be held on Friday July 12 at 10 am at Church of the Messiah, Rhinebeck, with burial in the Rhinebeck Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Gisela's name to a .
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from July 7 to July 8, 2019