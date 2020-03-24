|
Gladys E. Johnson
Salt Point, NY - Gladys E. Johnson entered into eternal rest on Friday, March 20, 2020. She was 83.
Gladys was the second of 8 children born to the late Robert Lee Johnson Sr. and Katherine E. Morgan Johnson on November 14, 1936 in Millbrook, NY where she was also raised and educated.
She was joined in marriage to Gilbert Johnson on March 24, 1956 and was employed by Mom Bell Telephone Co, later Nynex and presently named Verizon where she retired after 30 plus years of service. After retirement, Gladys started her own transportation business where she would take people to NYC to plays, church functions and airports.
Gladys was a dedicated member of Central Baptist Church in Salt Point, NY under the leaderships of the following pastors; Pastor Wiggins, Pastor Douglas, Pastor Dixon, Pastor Rountree, Pastor Hart, Pastor Butler, and present, Pastor Amos Marsh. She served as a Deaconess until she became unable to serve; she sang with various groups, the Mass Choir, Gospel Chorus, Women Choir and was a dedicated Youth Leader of the church for many, many years.
Gladys is survived by her daughters; Dinesa Johnson-Hansen, Gilda Johnson-Flowers (James), adopted son, Kevin Moore Sr. (Marci), adopted daughters, Christina Storr (Bahamas), and a mother figure to Carleen Saunders; grandchildren, Jamal J. Johnson (Emily), Miles D. Hansen Jr. (Danielle), Marquis Johnson, Tajah Johnson, Shaniece Johnson-Freeman (Jerry); adopted grandchildren, Thiresa Green, Shakeera Glass, Kevin Moore Jr., Javonne Moore and Nicole Grant; great-grandchildren, Deja Johnson, Jayden Johnson, Jaysaun Johnson, Jenasys Johnson, Jasai Johnson, Eliese Anderson, Peyton Hansen, Parker Hansen, Mia Johnson, Jayvin Johnson; adopted great-grandchildren, Jalasia Weldon, Malachi Selby. Gladys is also survived by her siblings; sisters, Roberta Grant (Howard) of Irvington, NJ, Alice Johnson, Gloria Johnson, Dorothy Johnson all of Newburgh, NY, and her brother, Andrew Johnson of St. Louis, MO. She will be remembered by her many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Also many children whom she was a mother or grandmother figure to.
In addition to her parents, Gladys is predeceased by her husband of 64 years Gilbert Johnson; brothers, Frank Johnson and Robert Lee Johnson Jr.
Mrs. Johnson will be interned at Nine Partners Cemetery, Millbrook, NY on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 452-2894 or 452-6143.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2020