Services
Sweet's Funeral Home
4365 Albany Post Road (Rt. 9)
Hyde Park, NY 12538
(845) 229-2624
Graveside service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St Peter's Cemetery
171 Salt Point Turnpike
Poughkeepsie, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys Ogden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys Emma Ogden


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gladys Emma Ogden Obituary
Gladys Emma Ogden

Poughkeepsie - On November 17, 2019, Gladys Emma Ogden died peacefully, surrounded by her family, at Vassar Hospital. She was born on July 14, 1926 in Poughkeepsie to John and Estella Kilmer Dorrer.

At 93, Gladys lived independently until shortly before her death. She lived most of her life in Dutchess County. She graduated from Rhinebeck Central School. Gladys worked most of her life: as head bookkeeper at A&P, as the secretary to John Smithers at Stamp, Inc. and for the Fraleigh Insurance Agency in Rhinebeck.

Gladys retired to Florida to marry Ernest Ogden on April 11, 1987. He pre-deceased her in 2005, but they had many happy years together before his passing. She came back to NY in 2016 to be closer to family. Gladys continued her favorite pastimes of lunching with the ladies and playing cards and bingo with friends at home and at the Senior Center in Poughkeepsie. At any given time, you could find her doing a new jigsaw puzzle.

Gladys is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Edwin and Janis Kipp; her granddaughter, Kristen (& Jay) Robisch; her grandson, Brian Kipp; and her 3 great-granddaughters, Kate, Madison and Wraylie. She is also survived by her sister, Helen Dugan; her brother, Fred Dorrer; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her other siblings, Walter Dorrer, Marlene Contreras, and Richard Dorrer.

In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place. A graveside ceremony and burial of her ashes will be held at 11 am , Friday, November 22nd at St Peter's Cemetery, 171 Salt Point Turnpike, Poughkeepsie.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations to the Hudson Valley Hospice Foundation, 374 Violet Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. (www.hvhospice.org)

Arrangements are under the services of Sweet's Funeral Home, Hyde Park.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gladys's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -