Gladys Emma Ogden
Poughkeepsie - On November 17, 2019, Gladys Emma Ogden died peacefully, surrounded by her family, at Vassar Hospital. She was born on July 14, 1926 in Poughkeepsie to John and Estella Kilmer Dorrer.
At 93, Gladys lived independently until shortly before her death. She lived most of her life in Dutchess County. She graduated from Rhinebeck Central School. Gladys worked most of her life: as head bookkeeper at A&P, as the secretary to John Smithers at Stamp, Inc. and for the Fraleigh Insurance Agency in Rhinebeck.
Gladys retired to Florida to marry Ernest Ogden on April 11, 1987. He pre-deceased her in 2005, but they had many happy years together before his passing. She came back to NY in 2016 to be closer to family. Gladys continued her favorite pastimes of lunching with the ladies and playing cards and bingo with friends at home and at the Senior Center in Poughkeepsie. At any given time, you could find her doing a new jigsaw puzzle.
Gladys is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Edwin and Janis Kipp; her granddaughter, Kristen (& Jay) Robisch; her grandson, Brian Kipp; and her 3 great-granddaughters, Kate, Madison and Wraylie. She is also survived by her sister, Helen Dugan; her brother, Fred Dorrer; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her other siblings, Walter Dorrer, Marlene Contreras, and Richard Dorrer.
In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place. A graveside ceremony and burial of her ashes will be held at 11 am , Friday, November 22nd at St Peter's Cemetery, 171 Salt Point Turnpike, Poughkeepsie.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations to the Hudson Valley Hospice Foundation, 374 Violet Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. (www.hvhospice.org)
Arrangements are under the services of Sweet's Funeral Home, Hyde Park.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019