Gladys Glick (nee) MarkfieldOn June 23, 2020. Formally of the Bronx, NY Wife of the late Edward Glick. Mother of David Glick, Laurie (Patrick) Mulhall, and Philip (Karen) Glick. Grandmother of Mollie, Amy, Matthew, and Miriam Glick, also survived by 6 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Humane Society of the United States or your local SPCA. www.levinefuneral.com and JOSEPH LEVINE & SONS