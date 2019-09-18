|
Gladys Lorraine Briggs
Tucson, AZ - Gladys Lorraine Briggs, 87, passed away July 12, 2019 in Tucson Az.
Born November 23, 1931 and raised in Rhinebeck, New York, Lorraine was the only child of Raymond L. and Gladys C. Briggs. Lorraine graduated from Rhinebeck Central High School and went on to become a Registered Nurse obtaining her Bachelors of Science from St. Joseph' College in Maryland. Upon graduation, she started at the Aster Home for Children, in Rhinebeck. She went to Bolivia during the 1970's as a Director of Nursing. Coming home to care for her aging parents and upon their passing, she went to work for the New York State Department of Corrections as a nurse, in 1982. She then relocated as Infirmarian at the Santa Rita Abbey in Sonoita, Arizona in 1984. She will always hold a special place in the hearts of the Sisters at the Santa Rita Abbey and her family at Congregation Anshei Israel in Tucson, Az. A private burial was handled by Adair Funeral Home, Tucson, Az. She is survived by numerous cousins.
Donations may be made to a headstone fund for Lorraine at the Santa Rita Abbey, attention Sister Vicki,14200 East Fish Canyon, Sonoita, Arizona 85637.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 18, 2019