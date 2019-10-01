|
Gladys McGill
POUGHKEEPSIE -
Gladys McGill, 90, of Poughkeepsie, NY, passed away on September, 29, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Queens, NY, June 21, 1929. She married Daniel J. McGill December 27, 1948. He predeceased her on April 20, 2006. She is survived by, Patricia McGill of Santa Cruz, CA, Theresa Valentine (Rich), of Highland, NY, Michael McGill (Sandra) of Poughquag, NY, Kathleen Lomuscio (Michael) of Poughkeepsie, NY, Margaret McGill (Rick Bottini) of Poughkeepsie, NY, Edward McGill of Kendalia, TX, Dianna Dahoney (James) of Lakeville, CT. Also surviving are 15 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son Daniel, December 11, 2017.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, October 2 from 4 - 7 pm at Parmele, Auchmoody & Schoonmaker Funeral Home, 110 Fulton Ave, Poughkeepsie. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered 10 am Thursday, October 3 at St. Martin De Porres Church, 122 Cedar Valley Rd., Poughkeepsie. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, 62 LaGrange Ave., Poughkeepsie.
Memorial donations may be made to Hudson Valley Hospice, or . The family would like to thank the staff from Hospice who cared for her during her illness. For directions and condolences, please visit www.hudsonvalleyfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Oct. 1, 2019