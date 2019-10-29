|
Glenda G. Briggs
Wappingers Falls - Glenda G. Briggs, a resident of Wappingers Falls, entered into rest Monday, October 28, 2019 at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Hudson. She was 96.
Daughter of the late Clayton and Lorraine Hart Camburn, she was born December 23, 1922 in Poughkeepsie.
Glenda was instrumental in founding the Little Red School House in Poughkeepsie with Dutchess ARC. She loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her son, Robert McDonough; her grandchildren, Molly McDonough, Rob McDonough, and Kate McDonough-Steeves; her great-grandchildren, Maggie and Connor; her nieces, Debbie Terralavoro and Denise Oakley; and her nephew, Kyle Oakley.
She was predeceased by her husband, John Briggs, her daughter Karen McDonough; brother, Garth Camburn and sister, Adele Oakley.
Family will receive friends on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 6 to 8 pm at Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home, 55 East Main Street in Wappingers Falls.
Interment and graveside services will be held at 11 am on Saturday, November 2 at Union Cemetery, Violet Avenue in Hyde Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The ARC of Dutchess, 84 Patrick Lane, Suite 130, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603.
For directions or to send a personal condolence, please visit our website at www.StraubCatalanoHalvey.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019