Services
Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home
55 East Main Street
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
845-297-2610
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenda Briggs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenda G. Briggs


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glenda G. Briggs Obituary
Glenda G. Briggs

Wappingers Falls - Glenda G. Briggs, a resident of Wappingers Falls, entered into rest Monday, October 28, 2019 at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Hudson. She was 96.

Daughter of the late Clayton and Lorraine Hart Camburn, she was born December 23, 1922 in Poughkeepsie.

Glenda was instrumental in founding the Little Red School House in Poughkeepsie with Dutchess ARC. She loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include her son, Robert McDonough; her grandchildren, Molly McDonough, Rob McDonough, and Kate McDonough-Steeves; her great-grandchildren, Maggie and Connor; her nieces, Debbie Terralavoro and Denise Oakley; and her nephew, Kyle Oakley.

She was predeceased by her husband, John Briggs, her daughter Karen McDonough; brother, Garth Camburn and sister, Adele Oakley.

Family will receive friends on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 6 to 8 pm at Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home, 55 East Main Street in Wappingers Falls.

Interment and graveside services will be held at 11 am on Saturday, November 2 at Union Cemetery, Violet Avenue in Hyde Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The ARC of Dutchess, 84 Patrick Lane, Suite 130, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603.

For directions or to send a personal condolence, please visit our website at www.StraubCatalanoHalvey.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glenda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now