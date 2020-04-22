|
|
Glenda Mattice
Margate, FL - Glenda Mattice, formerly of Highland New York, passed away on March 24, 2020 in Margate, Florida. She was born in Hobart, New York on July 1, 1924 to Gideon and Florence Wickham.
After graduating from Stamford High School she attended College at Cobleskill.
She retired from Highland Central School district where she worked for many years. She also worked with both the Brownies and Girl Scouts and well as working at a 4H camp in the summers.
Glenda is predeceased by her devoted husband Robert Mattice whom she married on December 1,1945 in Stamford , NY. After her husband passed away Glenda moved to Florida in 2005.
Glenda is survived by her 4 children, 9 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
Daughters, Pamela Lafferty, her children Jonas (Melinda) Lafferty, Megan (Jackson) Brady and Melissa (Steven)Payne. Bonnye and (Nicholas) Mollicone, their children Kylie (Steve) Demaggio and Karissa Mollicone.
Sons, Robert and (Phylis) Mattice, their sons Scott (Erin)Mattice and Jessie Mattice. Thomas and (Angelique) Mattice and children Jay(Dinnia) Mattice and Karli Mattice.
Great grandchildren Madeline, Chelsea, Colin, Liam, Austin, Abagail, Aksel, Sebastian, Neve, Luca, Logan, Leeah and Bennett.
A Celebration of her Life and internment will be held at a later date.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 22 to Apr. 25, 2020