Glendon L. Moffett
Highland, NY - Glendon Moffett, a longtime resident of Highland, NY passed away peacefully on April 18, 2019 at Fairport Baptist Home in Fairport, NY with his family by his side.
Glen worked as an engineer, the last 27 years at IBM. He enjoyed riding scenic railroads, volunteered at the Kingston Trolley Museum and authored four books about local trolleys and ferries.
Glen was born March 8, 1931 in St. Johnsbury, Vermont, the son of Clyde and Clara Parker
Moffett. He was married for 48 years to Nancy Bourgeois who pre-deceased him on August 15, 2004.
Glen had five children, Thomas Moffett and his wife LaDeana of Idaho Falls, ID; Karen Mathis who predeceased Glen; Stephen Moffett and his wife Beatrice of Wappingers Falls; James Moffett and his wife Angie Dunn of Castle Rock, CO and Jo Keating and her husband Erik of Farmington, NY. In addition, Glen is survived by five grandchildren.
Calling hours will take place on Thursday, April 25th from 5-8pm at the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., 38 Main St. Highland, NY 12528. A Funeral Home service will be held 7:30pm during the calling hours. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to the .
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Apr. 24, 2019