Glenn HaytonSharon Springs - Glenn Hayton, 63, a resident of Sharon Springs since 2001 and previously of Hopewell Junction, died on June 3, 2020 at his residence.Born in Wappingers Falls on January 18, 1957, he was the son of the late Alfred 'Ben' and Nancy (MacAvery) Hayton.Glenn retired from Wappingers Central School District in 2012 where he had been a courier, union safety officer and bus driver. He also owned and operated Dynamic Tree and Fence in Hopewell Junction for several years.Glenn was a member of the Calvary Assembly of God Church in Cobleskill and was the director for and served on the safety committee of the NYS Snowmobile Association in Schoharie County. He was also a lifetime member of the Whortlekill Rod and Gun Club in Hopewell Junction where he served many years as a range officer. His favorite pastimes were hunting, snowmobiling and horseback riding.Survivors include his wife of thirty years, Cindy Hayton; and a son, Trevor Locke.Calling hours will be held on Sunday, October 18 from 12-2pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. There will be a service a 2pm.Memorial contributions may be made to Sled NY, Inc., PO Box 740, Central Square, NY 13036 in honor of Glenn Hayton for their safety programs.