Glenn Knapp



Poughkeepsie - Glenn A. Knapp, 60 of Salt Point, NY passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, NY. Glenn was born in Poughkeepsie, NY on October 17, 1958 to Fred and Marilyn (Davis) Knapp.



A local resident, all his life, Glenn was previously employed as a Truck Driver for Tilcon and Briggs Paving and was a Teamster for Local 445. Glenn enjoyed watching and rooting for his NY baseball and football teams. Glenn enjoyed spending time on Rhode Island beaches, chatting often with friends and everyone and anyone he came into contact with. Glenn known for his infectious laugh and sense of humor was endearing to everyone he came into contact with.



Most importantly, Glenn, was devoted to his family. Glenn's children and grandchildren, were his entire world. Glenn is survived by his four children, Michelle-41, Eric-35, Nichole-21 and Danielle-16 and two grandchildren, Marcella-15 and Stella-3. Glenn is survived by his mother, Marilyn-86, his brother Fred-67 and sister-in-laws Fran and Lorraine. Glenn is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Glenn joins his father Fred, his brothers Wayne and Karl and his niece Dana in heaven.



Calling hours will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 2:00pm to 4:00pm at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home, Inc. 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. Burial is private at the convenience of the family. Family and friends gathering at Publick House, Pleasant Valley, N.Y. follows from 4:30-6:30 p.m. To send an online condolence, please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Feb. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary