Glenn S. Allen
Pawling - Glenn Stewart Allen, a long-time resident of Pawling, NY, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019 at Village Crest Nursing & Rehab, New Milford, CT at the age of 92.
Born in Poughkeepsie, NY on April 28, 1927, he was the son of Addison C. and Ruth H. (Scofield) Allen. He enlisted in the Army Air Force in 1944 and served during World War II.
Mr. Allen was a social worker-psychologist at the Aster Home in Dutchess County.
He enjoyed boating on Candlewood Lake and was a member of the Outers Club of Pleasant Ridge Road, the Pawling Pistol Club, Hasler-Kamp Post American Legion, Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, and the CSEA of Dutchess County.
He is survived by several cousins and many good friends.
A graveside service will be held at 11 AM Monday, October 21, 2019 at Pawling Cemetery, Route 22, Pawling, NY.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019