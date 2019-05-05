Gloria A. Lutz



Poughkeepsie - Gloria A. Lutz, a life-long area resident, passed away on May 3, 2019 after a long illness. She was born in Poughkeepsie, New York on December 15, 1945 to James L. and Josephine C. Mastrovito) Norton.



She is survived by her 5 children: Cherie L. Lutz Williams and her spouse Steve, Gloversville, NY; Joseph J. Lutz III, Poughkeepsie; James D. Lutz, Poughkeepsie; Robert A. Lutz, Highland, and Susan Lutz Lengyel, Poughkeepsie, and her five grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother James Norton, Saratoga Springs and her aunts Virginia Gunn and Gil Mastrovito. Gloria was predeceased by her parents, and her beloved "Woody".



Gloria attended Mount Carmel School and Poughkeepise High School. She also loved working and loved people. Gloria worked at IBM for over 18 years and more recently at Dutchess Medical. While at Dutchess Medical, Gloria took pride in her work and greeted everyone with her warmth, her smile and her ever positive personality! She was loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed.



Gloria lived for her family and always put them first. She was selfless, generous, kind-hearted, and always thinking of others. She loved her Palace Diner Turkey Clubs and her Thursday night dinners with her best friend and son, Joey before her illness. Gloria loved her Suduko puzzles, reading, watching Hallmark movies, her McDonald's coffee, apple turnovers, and her Poughkeepsie Journal! Gloria also loved the holidays, especially Thanksgiving and Christmas. She enjoyed all the decorations and looking at Christmas lights. In healthier years, she clipped coupons and was dubbed "Coupon Queen" by her family. During the last 18 months of her illness, her son Joey, daughter Susie and dear friend Michelle Grimes were devoted caregivers.



Gloria felt blessed living with her daughter Susie and granddaughter Maui. She relished seeing Maui every day, as Maui always brought a smile to her 'gramma's' face! Gloria expressed much gratitude to all the nurses, especially Sally and Mae at Dutchess Dialysis. The family would like to thank VBMC ICU nurses Marie and Tom for their compassion during her brief stay.



Calling hours will be held at William G. Miller and Son Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 5:00-7:00PM. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Wednesday, May 8 at 10:00AM in St. Martin de Porres Church, 118 Cedar Valley Road, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. Followed by interment in St. Peter's Cemetery. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 5 to May 6, 2019