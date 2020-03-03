|
|
In Loving Memory of
Gloria DeNicolais
on her 13th
Anniversary in Heaven
The Broken Circle
We little knew that morning
that God was going
to call you home;
In life we loved you
and in death we do the same.
It broke our hearts to lose you,
you did not go alone;
For part of us went with you,
the day God called you home.
You left us with
wonderful memories,
your love still our guide;
And though we cannot see you,
you are always by our side.
Our family chain is broken, and
nothing seems the same;
But as God call us one by one,
the chain will link again
Love,
Herman and Family
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 3, 2020