on her 13th

Anniversary in Heaven



The Broken Circle

We little knew that morning

that God was going

to call you home;

In life we loved you

and in death we do the same.

It broke our hearts to lose you,

you did not go alone;

For part of us went with you,

the day God called you home.

You left us with

wonderful memories,

your love still our guide;

And though we cannot see you,

you are always by our side.

Our family chain is broken, and

nothing seems the same;

But as God call us one by one,

the chain will link again

Love,

Herman and Family
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 3, 2020
