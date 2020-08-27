Gloria J. Maier
Pawling, NY - Gloria J. Maier, 87, a longtime resident of Pawling, NY, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 at her daughter's home in Dover Plains. Mrs. Maier was an assembler at Lumelite Plastics in Pawling, NY.
Born on November 8, 1932 in Newfane, VT, she was the daughter of the late Raye Cobb and Rica Lempi (Ellonen) Benson. Her husband, William M. Maier predeceased her on September 22, 2017. Mrs. Maier was a member of Kingdom Hall Of Jehovah's Witnesses in Dover Plains.
Mrs. Maier is survived by her daughter, Linn Albert and her husband, Gary, of Dover Plains; a sister, Dorothy Hull of Minnesota and three grandchildren, Kayla Hardy, Sarah Albert and Amanda Maier. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a son, Lance Maier.
Funeral services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hudson Valley Animal Rescue and Sanctuary, 9 Barnes Drive, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603.