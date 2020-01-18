|
|
Gloria L. Suranofsky
Wappingers Falls - Gloria Louise Suranofsky, a forty-four year resident of Wappingers Falls and formerly of Easton, Pennsylvania, entered into rest peacefully Thursday, January 16, 2020 at her home. She was 67.
Daughter of the late Russell and Marie Dech, she was born October 12, 1952 in Easton, Pennsylvania. On August 28, 1976 in Easton, she married the love of her life and best friend, David Martin Suranofsky. Her devoted husband of forty-three years survives at home in Wappingers Falls.
Gloria was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and animal lover. Her faith in God and her family carried her through her cancer diagnosis. Gloria was a dedicated member of the First Presbyterian Church in Wappingers Falls.
In addition to her husband, David, Gloria is survived by her children, Heather Stanley and her husband, Jeff of Malden, Massachusetts, Nicole Suranofsky and her husband, Chris McDonald of Wappingers Falls, Kimberly Barton and her husband, Shane of Poughkeepsie, and Justin Suranofsky of Wappingers Falls; her grandchildren, Alex, David, Kyle, and Kaylee; her sister, Eileen Williams and her husband, Ron of Easton, Pennsylvania.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Patricia Dech.
Family will receive their friends on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 9 to 10 am at Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home, 55 East Main Street, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590.
A funeral service will follow at 10 am with Pastor Margery Rossi officiating at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Wappingers Rural Cemetery, West Main Street in Wappingers Falls.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Gloria's name to , The Humane Society of the US, ASPCA, or the Fund for Animals.
