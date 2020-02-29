|
Gloria (Christie) Lane
York, PA - Gloria (Christie) Lane, 97, formerly of Beacon, NY, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Country Meadows of York. She was the wife of the late Louis Lane.
Mrs. Lane was born in Bayonne, NJ on October 23, 1922, the daughter of the late Lester and Lucy (Ruh) Christie. She worked for the Hyde Park New York School System and retired after 30 years of service from the Beacon School District in Beacon, NY, where she was a science teacher.
Mrs. Lane was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Beacon, NY. She was a graduate of East Stroudsburg University. She was an avid Bridge player and a member of various card clubs.
Mrs. Lane leaves a daughter, Sharon L. Carney and her husband, Arthur of York, PA; a son, Christie Lane and his wife Joan of San Jose, CA; two grandchildren, Gillian Cameron and Devon Carney-Engle; and four great grandchildren: Chase, Mahlyn, Dylan, and Ava. She was preceded in death by granddaughter, Melissa Armato.
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd. in York is assisting the family with the arrangements. Following Gloria's wishes services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lifesong Hospice and Palliative Care, 3880 Tecport Dr. Suite 2, Harrisburg, PA 17111. Send condolences at Heffnercare.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020