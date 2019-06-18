Services
Palm Bay, FL - Gloria Leo, 92, a resident of Palm Bay, Florida, passed away June 11, 2019 at the Palm Bay Rehabilitation Center. She was born on April 22, 1927 in New York City to Joseph and Josephine Cusumano. Gloria eventually settled in Highland to raise a family and in 1969 moved to Poughkeepsie. She worked at IBM Poughkeepsie for 25 years before retiring in 1987 and moving to Florida in 1998.

Gloria was devoted to her family and is survived by a daughter Linda Ellison and husband James and three sons, Michael Marrine and wife Susan, John Marrine and wife Nancy, and Joseph Marrine and wife Barbara. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren Ashley Conolly, Alison Marrine, Bridget Marrine, Lauren Marrine, David Marrine, Amy Maxwell, and Paul Maxwell, and great grandchildren Brody Conolly and Frankie Mauslof, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Gloria was predeceased by her siblings, sisters Josephine, Fannie, Katherine, Mary and a brother Anthony.

Gloria's world revolved around her children and their families. She loved getting calls and visits and being involved in their lives. Gloria was also an avid walker and enjoyed exercising. Gloria was dedicated to her pet dogs through the years, who were always treated like family. Her love will be missed by family and friends.

Burial and services will be private and at the convenience of the family at the Highland Cemetery, Highland, New York.

Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 18, 2019
