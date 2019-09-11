|
|
Gloria M. Thorn
Glenham - Gloria M. Thorn was a long time resident of Beacon and Glenham. She passed away on August 10, 2019 at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago Illinois. She was 90 years young.
Gloria was born 6/8/1929 in Wappingers Falls, New York and was one of nine children of Marie and Giuseppe Lupparelli. She moved to Beacon as a young woman, then to Glenham where she remained as throughout her life. She was a former employee of IBM, of 45+years, being one of just a handful of employees tapped to open the Fishkill facility, in its early days. She was also instrumental in leading and organizing numerous events for IBM's 20th Century Club. She loved to dance and travel. She was a strong, independent and opinionated woman to the end.
Gloria is survived by her son, Dennis and his wife Jianghong; as well as her sister Barbara Lund; and nieces and nephews
Family and Friends will gather at Brothers Restaurant in Beacon, New York on 9/21 beginning at 1PM for a luncheon celebration of her life. Gloria was a unique individual and those attending are encouraged to share their stories and remembrances .
Those wishing to attend or to send personal condolences are also asked to contact Dennis by email: [email protected], or to call 312-726-7000.
An additional gathering will take place later this year in Sarasota Florida, where Gloria was also a part time resident and which she chose as her final resting place. Plans for that gathering are still being made.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Night Ministry, (www.thenightministry.org or through Facebook), providing shelters and services for homeless young adults and mobile street healthcare , in Chicago; The Capuchin Fathers of Beacon or the American Cancer Society; all of which Gloria supported. Gloria believed in helping the least, the lost and the lonely, no matter who they were or what their background. She would be touched by such expressions in her name.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 11, 2019