Gloria Mae Lyons



Gloria Mae Lyons 81 of Hillsdale, NY passed away on 5/31/2020.



Gloria was born in Hudson, NY on 10/20/1938. She graduated from Roe Jan High School in 1957.



Gloria was married to Joseph H. Lyons Sr. on 6/14/1974; they were married 16 years.



Gloria worked as an administrative assistant for Bug Busters Pest Control for many years. She enjoyed fishing, puzzles and her lotto scratch off tickets. She was also a Life Member of the Fairview Fire Department, Poughkeepsie NY and a member of the Craryville Fire Department, Hillsdale NY. She was also the Town of Copake Historian for many years.



Gloria is survived by her children, Lisa Farrier & husband Allen, Lesli Miller, Lori Shuster and Joseph Lyons and wife Lauren. Her sister, Charlene Grant. Her companion, Gilbert Wood and several nieces, nephews, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Gloria is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph H. Lyons Sr and her parents Charles and Mona Ryan.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to the Rhinebeck Kids Benefit Inc, 218 Mill Rd, Red Hook NY 12571.



Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, there are no services scheduled at this time. A "Celebration of Life" service will be held on a future date.









