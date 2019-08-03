|
Gloria Mulford
POUGHKEEPSIE - Gloria Dorothy Mulford, 94 of Rogersville, TN and formerly of Poughkeepsie passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.
Born in Elmhurst, NY on January 8, 1925, she was the daughter of George Edward Fleming and Antoinette Rita Stern.
On July 26, 1953 in Elmhurst, NY she married William Henry Mulford. Mr. Mulford predeceased her on July 25, 1999.
Gloria worked and retired from Vassar College after many years as an executive secretary.
She is survived by her daughter Melissa C. Beahan and husband James M. Beahan; granddaughter Jessica L. Beck and husband Kevin F. Beck and great grandsons Justin L. Beck and Leo W. Beck. Gloria was a member of Order of Eastern Star, Cascade-Vassar Chapter #347.
Visitation will be on Sunday, August 4 from 6-8 pm at Parmele, Auchmoody & Schoonmaker Funeral Home, 110 Fulton Ave., Poughkeepsie.
Funeral services will be held 11 am on Monday, August 5 at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery with entombment to follow.
