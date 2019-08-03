Services
Parmele - Auchmoody and Schoonmaker Funeral Home
110 Fulton Ave.
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
845-452-0790
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Parmele - Auchmoody and Schoonmaker Funeral Home
110 Fulton Ave.
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
1925 - 2019
POUGHKEEPSIE - Gloria Dorothy Mulford, 94 of Rogersville, TN and formerly of Poughkeepsie passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.

Born in Elmhurst, NY on January 8, 1925, she was the daughter of George Edward Fleming and Antoinette Rita Stern.

On July 26, 1953 in Elmhurst, NY she married William Henry Mulford. Mr. Mulford predeceased her on July 25, 1999.

Gloria worked and retired from Vassar College after many years as an executive secretary.

She is survived by her daughter Melissa C. Beahan and husband James M. Beahan; granddaughter Jessica L. Beck and husband Kevin F. Beck and great grandsons Justin L. Beck and Leo W. Beck. Gloria was a member of Order of Eastern Star, Cascade-Vassar Chapter #347.

Visitation will be on Sunday, August 4 from 6-8 pm at Parmele, Auchmoody & Schoonmaker Funeral Home, 110 Fulton Ave., Poughkeepsie.

Funeral services will be held 11 am on Monday, August 5 at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery with entombment to follow.

For directions and condolences, please visit www.hudsonvalleyfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019
