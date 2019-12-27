|
Gloria Plass Miller
Spring Hope, NC - Gloria Plass Miller, 84, a twelve-year resident of Spring Hope and formerly of Hyde Park, died December 23, 2019 peacefully at home with her family by her side.
Born in Hyde Park on December 4, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Helen Holsipple Plass.
Gloria worked at the Children's Home of Poughkeepsie for over twenty years until her retirement in 1997.
On May 1, 1982 in Hyde Park, she married Frank Miller. Her husband survives at home.
In addition to her husband, she is survived her five children, Bennie MacLarion, Frederick (Twila) MacLarion, Theodore (Ruth) MacLarion, Charles (Teresa) MacLarion, and Sandi Lee Olmoz; eleven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.
She is also survived by a brother, Ted (Delores) Plass; two sisters, Nancy (Raymond) Robinson, and Sandra (Tom) Wood; and several nieces and nephews.
Gloria was predeceased by her son, David MacLarion; and two brothers, Fred and Mark Plass.
There are no calling hours.
Graveside services will be held at 11 am, Friday, January 3rd at Union Cemetery, Rte. 9G, Hyde Park. Rev. Kregg Gabor will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, the Miller family respectfully requests memorial donations to the Dutchess County SPCA, 636 Violet Ave., Hyde Park, NY 12538. (www.dcspca.org)
Local arrangements are by Sweet's Funeral Home, Hyde Park. To send an online condolence or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019