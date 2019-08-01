Services
Allen Funeral Home
1605 Main St.
Pleasant Valley, NY 12569
845-635-2124
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Resources
Gloria Sawtelle


1931 - 2019
Gloria Sawtelle Obituary
Gloria Sawtelle

VERBANK - Gloria (Mae) Sawtelle, 87, formerly a resident of Verbank, passed away on Monday, July, 29, 2019 in Massachusetts.

Born on October 4, 1931 in Lubec, Maine, she was the daughter of Louis and Marian Wasson Doble and one of 7 children.

On August 29, 1952, she married John Sawtelle Sr. who survives in Massachusetts. Gloria is also survived by her children; John Sawtelle Jr. and his wife Jeanne of Colorado, Kristi Domin and her husband Stanley of Pleasant Valley and Scott Sawtelle of Massachusetts; her 4 grandchildren, Sonia, Jessica, Ryan and Ashley; her 6 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Friday, August 2 from 4-7 pm at Allen Funeral Home, 1605 Main St., Pleasant Valley. A private burial service will be held at Verbank Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made in Gloria's memory to a .

For directions and condolences, please visit www.hudsonvalleyfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 1, 2019
