Gloria (Taranta) Schopinski
Highland - Gloria (Taranta) Schopinski passed away at home on June 7, 2020 at the age of 95. Born in Bowood, PA on November 11, 1924 she was the daughter of Antonio Taranta and Mary (Vona). She attended school in Pennsylvania until 1940 and later graduated from Highland High School in Highland, NY. She was retired from Phoenix Cable in Highland.
On March 4, 1950 she married Master Sgt. Martin A. Schopinski who predeceased her on June 16, 1986.
She is survived by her sons Michael D. Schopinski and Mark A. Schopinski both of Highland, NY; sister-in-law Joan Taranta of Highland; several nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter Maryann Parker, her brother James Taranta, her sister Martha (Taranta) Servatius, Josephine Vona, John Taranta and Lois Taranta.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the guidance of the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., Highland. To send the family a sympathy card or an online condolence please visit our website at www.torsonememorial.com
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.