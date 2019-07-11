|
|
Gordon F. Doyle
Poughkeepsie - Gordon F. Doyle, 87, of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away on July 3, 2019. He was born on September 13, 1931 to the late John W. Doyle and Laura A. Seaman in Poughkeepsie, NY. Gordon was a graduate of St. Mary's, Poughkeepsie High School and Mt. St. Michaels Academy in Bronx, NY. On July 29, 1973 he married Doris Jones in Poughkeepsie, NY. She predeceased him December 31, 2008. Gordon was a member of First Lutheran Church in Poughkeepsie, worked at Wallace's Dept store and Lucky Platt's before retiring in 1992.
Gordon is survived by his adopted daughter; Valentina Drummond and her fiancé, Michael Hansen. He was a wonderful sweet man who loved life and lived it to his fullest capacity. He was a faithful and loyal sexton at his beloved church First Lutheran Evangelical for over 10 years. Gordon enjoyed Broadway shows, his favorite; Les Miscables which he and his wife, Doris saw at least 11 times. He could recite from it, his favorite; "One more dawn, One more day, One day more." He had great love and compassion for animals, especially cats, his beloved and precious Kitty Hipper. Gordon always referred himself as "Flash Gordon" as everything he did which he did quickly and precisely. That is how he left this world, in a flash! You will be missed more than you know, my prince, as you rest now with the King of Kings
A calling hour Friday, July 12, is from 10-11AM at the First Lutheran Church 325 Mill St. Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 with an 11AM funeral service to follow Pastor Deborah Hafner officiating. Interment in St. Peter's Cemetery 171 Salt point Tpke Poughkeepsie, NY Arrangements entrusted with Joseph J. Darrow Sr. Funeral Home Inc. 39 So Hamilton St Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. 845-452-1840. To send an online condolence visit www.darrowfuneralhome.org
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 11, 2019