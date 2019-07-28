|
Gordon T. Denu Sr.
Rhinecliff - Gordon T. Denu, Sr., 69, a lifelong Rhinecliff resident, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019, at his home in Rhinecliff.
Born September 18, 1949, in Rhinebeck, he was the son of the late Raymond and Mary (Wieber) Denu.
On September 29, 1984 at the St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Red Hook, he married Kim Hapeman Denu, Kim survives at home in Rhinecliff.
In addition, Gordon is survived by his sons Gordon and Daniel Denu of Tennessee; three grandchildren, Liberty, Joshua and Anna Denu of Tennessee; two brothers Richard (Krissy) Denu of Rhinecliff, and Glenn (Barbara Diecidue) of Esperance, NY; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a grandson Isaiah Denu, and a sister-in-law Sherri Denu.
There are no services planned.
Memorial donations may be made to the Hospice Foundation, Inc. 374 Violet Ave, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601, or , .
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dapson-Chestney Funeral Home, 51 W. Market St., Rhinebeck. To sign the online register please visit dapsonchestney.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 28, 2019