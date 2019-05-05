Services
Hufcut Funeral Home
3159 Rte 22
Dover Plains, NY 12522
(845) 877-1400
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hufcut Funeral Home
3159 Rte 22
Dover Plains, NY 12522
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hufcut Funeral Home
3159 Rte 22
Dover Plains, NY 12522
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Dover Plains United Methodist Church
26 Mill Street
Dover Plains, NY
Grace Ann Simmons


Dover Plains - Grace Ann Simmons, 75, a resident of Dover Plains, NY, formerly of Brewster, NY, passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, NY. Mrs. Simmons worked in food service at Brewster High School for 20 years retiring in 2009.

Born on May 1, 1944 in Mt. Kisco, NY, she was the daughter of the late Clifford G. and Kathleen M. (Driver) Sweet. On August 11, 1962 in Mahopac, NY she married Therlow "Chuck" Simmons who survives at home. Mrs. Simmons was an avid reader and cook, her grandchildren and great granddaughter were the love of her life.

In addition to her loving husband, Mrs. Simmons is survived by two daughters, Nancy Simmons of Dover Plains and Tammy Iamiceli and her husband, Nicholas, of Patterson, NY; a son, Clifford Simmons and his wife, Patti, of Leland, NC and two sisters, Dorothy Williams of New Milford, CT and Cynthia Light of Wassaic, NY. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Nicholas Iamiceli, Erica Coraza and Amanda and Steven Bishop; and one great granddaughter, Arabella Mead. Besides her parents, Mrs. Simmons was predeceased by a brother, Louis Sweet and a sister, Rhoda Kollar.

Calling hours will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at the Hufcut Funeral Home, 3159 Route 22, Dover Plains, NY. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at the Dover Plains United Methodist Church, 26 Mill Street, Dover Plains, NY with Pastor Kathleen Meyerson officiating. Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery in Dover Plains. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dover Plains United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1007, Dover Plains, NY 12522. For directions or to send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com
