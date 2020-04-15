|
Grace F. Moschetto
Poughkeepsie - Grace F. Moschetto, passed away peacefully at the age of 100 on April 11, 2020.
Grace was born on November 17, 1919, the oldest child of Salvatore and Anna Moschetto. She attended Poughkeepsie public schools. Grace worked at Barbara Leather Goods and IBM in Poughkeepsie. She ended her career to be a caretaker for her mother later in life.
Grace was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish in Poughkeepsie. Her family members fondly recall that Grace was always quick to offer tea and cookies, her favorite snack, whenever she had visitors. And although she shared her recipe for green olive salad, nobody could ever duplicate it.
Grace was predeceased by three siblings: Anthony Moschetto, Joseph Moschetto and Theresa Moschetto. She is survived by her sister, Eleanor Lomoriello of Poughkeepsie, and several nieces and nephews.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, funeral services are private for the immediate family. Arrangements are under the guidance of the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., Poughkeepsie.
To send the family a sympathy card or an online condolence please visit our website at www.torsonememorial.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020