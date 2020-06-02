Grace Marie Sciacca Mahoney
Athens - Grace Marie Sciacca Mahoney, 78, of Athens, NY passed away peacefully at her lakeside home on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Grace was preceded in death by her husband Charles and her parents Phil and Jennie Sciacca, and is survived by her four sons, two sisters and a brother, nine granddaughters, one grandson and two great grandsons.
Grace was born in Poughkeepsie in 1942 and raised in nearby Wappingers Falls, where she met Charles at the age of 15. The two were married in 1962 and spent the next 56 years holding hands every chance they got, walking the streets of homes in Wappingers, Highland and eventually Athens. Grace held a number of jobs while raising her boys, from being a secretary at IBM in her early twenties to selling real estate in her hometown, to working in the nurse's office as attendance clerk for Highland Elementary School. In 1987, she joined the New York State Department of Transportation as a right of way agent, where she formed indelible relationships with her coworkers. She retired from the DOT in 2002 to join Charles in retirement on Sleepy Hollow Lake.
Grace touched the hearts of everyone she met and was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend. Not a day will go by where she is not thought of.
A private graveside service will be held at St. Mary's in Wappingers Falls, where she will be laid to rest next to the love of her life, Charles. Arrangements have been untrusted by the family to W.C. Brady's Sons Inc., Coxsackie, NY. Condolences may be made at www.wcbradyssonsinc.net.
Athens - Grace Marie Sciacca Mahoney, 78, of Athens, NY passed away peacefully at her lakeside home on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Grace was preceded in death by her husband Charles and her parents Phil and Jennie Sciacca, and is survived by her four sons, two sisters and a brother, nine granddaughters, one grandson and two great grandsons.
Grace was born in Poughkeepsie in 1942 and raised in nearby Wappingers Falls, where she met Charles at the age of 15. The two were married in 1962 and spent the next 56 years holding hands every chance they got, walking the streets of homes in Wappingers, Highland and eventually Athens. Grace held a number of jobs while raising her boys, from being a secretary at IBM in her early twenties to selling real estate in her hometown, to working in the nurse's office as attendance clerk for Highland Elementary School. In 1987, she joined the New York State Department of Transportation as a right of way agent, where she formed indelible relationships with her coworkers. She retired from the DOT in 2002 to join Charles in retirement on Sleepy Hollow Lake.
Grace touched the hearts of everyone she met and was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend. Not a day will go by where she is not thought of.
A private graveside service will be held at St. Mary's in Wappingers Falls, where she will be laid to rest next to the love of her life, Charles. Arrangements have been untrusted by the family to W.C. Brady's Sons Inc., Coxsackie, NY. Condolences may be made at www.wcbradyssonsinc.net.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.