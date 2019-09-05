Services
Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home
371 Hooker Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
845-452-0460
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home
371 Hooker Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony's Church
10 Squire Ave.
Yonkers, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Grace O'Donnell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace T. O'Donnell O'Donnell


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Grace T. O'Donnell O'Donnell Obituary
Grace T. O'Donnell O'Donnell

Poughkeepsie, New York - Grace T. O'Donnell, 93 years, of Poughkeepsie, passed away on Monday September 2, 2019 at The Pines in Poughkeepsie.

She was born on Tuesday June 8, 1926 in Yonkers, the daughter of the late Ernest and the late Helen Hyland O'Donnell.

Grace was the head of the Checking Department of the Yonkers Savings and Loan retiring in 1988.

Grace has been a local resident for the last 13 years. She was a member of the Tri State Senior Citizens, she attended St Martin dePorres Church and Faith Assembly of God. Grace loved to knit and read.

Survivors Include her daughter and son in-law Susan and Kim Johnson, grandchildren Keith Johnson and his wife Jennifer, Matthew Johnson and his wife Jennifer, Cannella Johnson and her great grandchildren Jackson, Ryan, Madeline and Christopher. Grace was predeceased by her sister Rita O'Donnell

Visitation will be held on Sunday, Sep 8, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM at Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie

Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, Sep 9, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Anthony's Church 10 Squire Ave., Yonkers with Burial to follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery Yonkers, New York.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Grace's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home
Download Now