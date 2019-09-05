|
Grace T. O'Donnell
Poughkeepsie, New York - Grace T. O'Donnell, 93 years, of Poughkeepsie, passed away on Monday September 2, 2019 at The Pines in Poughkeepsie.
She was born on Tuesday June 8, 1926 in Yonkers, the daughter of the late Ernest and the late Helen Hyland O'Donnell.
Grace was the head of the Checking Department of the Yonkers Savings and Loan retiring in 1988.
Grace has been a local resident for the last 13 years. She was a member of the Tri State Senior Citizens, she attended St Martin dePorres Church and Faith Assembly of God. Grace loved to knit and read.
Survivors Include her daughter and son in-law Susan and Kim Johnson, grandchildren Keith Johnson and his wife Jennifer, Matthew Johnson and his wife Jennifer, Cannella Johnson and her great grandchildren Jackson, Ryan, Madeline and Christopher. Grace was predeceased by her sister Rita O'Donnell
Visitation will be held on Sunday, Sep 8, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM at Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie
Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, Sep 9, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Anthony's Church 10 Squire Ave., Yonkers with Burial to follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery Yonkers, New York.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019