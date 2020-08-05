Gregg C. Hiatt
Poughkeepsie - Gregg Charles Hiatt died after a short illness on August 1, 2020, at Vassar Brothers Medical Center with his family by his side. He was 82 years old and had lived in Poughkeepsie since 1959.
Gregg was born to Dorothy and Charles Hiatt in Evanston, Illinois, on January 14, 1938. He was a proud 1955 graduate of Evanston Township High School and an Eagle Scout. He received his bachelor's degree in electrical engineering in 1959 from Iowa State University, where he was senior class president and a loyal member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity. He later earned a master's degree in electrical engineering from Syracuse University.
Following his college graduation, Gregg began a very successful 40-year career with IBM. He was a dedicated and respected IBMer and held a wide range of positions over the years. He retired in 1999 as the director of the Industry Solutions Lab in Hawthorne, NY.
In retirement, he and wife Carol traveled the world and visited all seven continents on their beloved and intimate Seabourn ships. They were always happy to set sail yet always glad to return to their home of 55 years. Gregg was a lifetime and ever-hopeful Chicago Cubs fan, and he was ecstatic when they finally won the World Series in 2016. He and Carol were lucky enough to attend Game 3! He was a longtime member of the Dutchess Golf and Country Club and, with Carol, a loyal season ticket-holder and supporter of Marist College basketball. Gregg was a self-taught student of classical music, and he and Carol were longtime Hudson Valley Philharmonic season ticket-holders.
Gregg leaves his loving wife of 60 years, Carol Erickson Hiatt; two devoted daughters, Shelley Shanaman of Germantown, TN and Bonnie Hiatt of Madison, CT; two sons-in-law, Brett Shanaman and David Yuh; four adoring grandchildren, Aaron Gregg and Kate Helen Shanaman, and Natalie Ann and Christopher John Yuh; his brother, Neil Hiatt; and his sister, Charlene Hiatt Howland. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.
Gregg will be remembered for his warmth, keen wit and intellectual curiosity as well as his extensive beer can collection. He was a great storyteller and had taken to writing short memoirs after retirement. He was a wonderful and supportive father who ensured that his love of pranks, sudoku and "the wonder of mathematics" were firmly instilled in his daughters. His grandchildren will remember him for his humor and willingness to engage in all sorts of play including jigsaw puzzles, roller coaster rides, and building large and elaborate sandcastles in Florida with them.
Gregg's family may hold a celebration of his life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that gifts be made in memory of Gregg Hiatt to the Hudson Valley Philharmonic, 35 Market Street, Poughkeepsie 12601. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com