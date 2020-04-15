|
Gregory A. Bishop
Poughkeepsie - Gregory Alan Bishop, of Poughkeepsie, NY, passed away at his home on Sunday March 22, 2020. Greg or "Pop Pop" as he was affectionately known by his grandkids, was born May 10th, 1947 to Norman Bishop and Florence Post Bishop in Binghamton, NY. He spent his entire life here in the Hudson Valley, growing up in Mahopac, Wappingers Falls and Poughkeepsie, NY. He graduated from Roy C. Ketcham High School in 1965. He received a Bachelor of Science degree from Adelphi University in 1969. He was drafted into the US Army in 1970. He married Wanda Mead Bishop on November 28, 1970 at Vassar Chapel. He spent a vast majority of his career working at Vassar Brothers Hospital. While he was trained as a respiratory therapist, he began his career as an orderly eventually working his way up to Vice President of Professional Services. He was an avid golfer and played up until the last year of his life. In addition to his wife, he is survived by: his son Todd and his wife Laura of Saratoga Springs, NY; his son Matthew and his wife Carly of North Haven, CT; the pride and joy of his later years, his two grandsons Henry Carl and Hudson Gregory, with a third grandson on the way. He is also survived by his sister Karen Bishop Pilner of Carmel, NY as well as several sister and brother in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by his parents and his brother Kenneth. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you donate to one of Greg's favorite charities: or the ASPCA. The family is planning a celebration of life gathering once the current health crisis abates. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 15 to Apr. 20, 2020