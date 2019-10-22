|
|
Gregory J. Dykas
Poughkeepsie - Gregory J. Dykas passed away Tuesday October 15th, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Hospital in Poughkeepsie from complications due to lengthy illness.
Born in Poughkeepsie on March 5, 1957 he was the son of the late Charles A. and Marietta J. (Tasciotti) Dykas.
Gregory attended St Mary's School in Poughkeepsie. As a devout Catholic, Gregory was a parishioner at St. Mary's Church where he was an altar boy and a cub scout in his youth. He later attended Smith School and Poughkeepsie High School where he played varsity football.
He moved to Scottsdale, Arizona where he was the sales manager at a car care center. He was proud of his association with several professional athletes who entrusted their "rides" to him. In his later years he returned to Poughkeepsie where he provided care and comfort to his father before he passed away.
Greg was an avid sports fan, and enjoyed his beloved Yankees and Giants. One of his proudest moments was calling into "the Mike and the Mad Dog" radio show and being announced as "Greg from Poughkeepsie" several times. He enjoyed playing in garage bands in his teen years and was especially fond of playing Beatle's music.
He is survived by his son Gregory Dykas Jr. from Poughkeepsie. He is also survived by his brother Charles and sister in law Patricia (Pat) Dykas of Clinton Corners; his brother Michael and sister in law Patricia (Patty) Dykas of Plattsburgh, New York; and his sister in law Linda Dykas of Clearwater Beach, Florida as well as nieces and nephews Cara, Gina, Michael Jr. and Matthew and many cousins who loved him.
In addition to his parents he is predeceased by his brother Douglas Dykas.
Burial will be at St Peters Cemetery in the family plot at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . Friends and family are asked to remember Gregory by posting their thoughts on Legacy.com Arrangements are under the direction of the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmilerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 27, 2019