Gregory M. Kilmer
Salt Point - Gregory M. Kilmer, 25, a lifelong area resident, died unexpectedly on Saturday, June 27, 2020.
Born March 7, 1995 in Poughkeepsie, he was the son of Chester Kilmer and Angela Shaffer. His father survives in Hyde Park, and his mother and her husband, Michael Burley, survive in Florida.
He attended Arlington Schools.
At one time, Gregory worked at the Trump National Golf Course in Hopewell Junction, and most recently, was a construction laborer with various local companies.
Gregory had a love for the simple things in life like riding his motorcycles, ATV, and snowmobile with his girls. He loved camping and hunting.
Family was everything to Gregory; his love ran deep for his children and his late nanny, Helen G. Kilmer, who passed away in 2005.
In addition to his parents, survivors include his longtime companion, Gayle Bell; two children, Harper and Remington Kilmer; and a son due soon, Gregory M. Kilmer Jr.
He is also survived by brothers, Brandon Shaffer, and Dakota and Jacob Kilmer; sisters, Arianna Shaffer and Madison Burley; paternal grandfather, Leroy Kilmer Jr., and wife, Theresa; maternal grandmother, Liz Dupilka, and husband, George; maternal grandfather, William Shaffer; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his nanny, he was predeceased by his great grandmother, Marie T. Wagner; great grandfather, Chester Wagner; and several aunts and uncles.
In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place.
Graveside services and burial of his ashes will take place at 10 am, Tuesday, July 7th at Union Cemetery, 1076 Violet Ave., Hyde Park.
Gregory's family respectfully requests memorial donations to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (www.stjude.org
), or, the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. (www.diabetes.org
).
Arrangements are under the direction of Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc., Rte. 9, Hyde Park.
