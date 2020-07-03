1/1
Gregory M. Kilmer
1995 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gregory's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gregory M. Kilmer

Salt Point - Gregory M. Kilmer, 25, a lifelong area resident, died unexpectedly on Saturday, June 27, 2020.

Born March 7, 1995 in Poughkeepsie, he was the son of Chester Kilmer and Angela Shaffer. His father survives in Hyde Park, and his mother and her husband, Michael Burley, survive in Florida.

He attended Arlington Schools.

At one time, Gregory worked at the Trump National Golf Course in Hopewell Junction, and most recently, was a construction laborer with various local companies.

Gregory had a love for the simple things in life like riding his motorcycles, ATV, and snowmobile with his girls. He loved camping and hunting.

Family was everything to Gregory; his love ran deep for his children and his late nanny, Helen G. Kilmer, who passed away in 2005.

In addition to his parents, survivors include his longtime companion, Gayle Bell; two children, Harper and Remington Kilmer; and a son due soon, Gregory M. Kilmer Jr.

He is also survived by brothers, Brandon Shaffer, and Dakota and Jacob Kilmer; sisters, Arianna Shaffer and Madison Burley; paternal grandfather, Leroy Kilmer Jr., and wife, Theresa; maternal grandmother, Liz Dupilka, and husband, George; maternal grandfather, William Shaffer; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his nanny, he was predeceased by his great grandmother, Marie T. Wagner; great grandfather, Chester Wagner; and several aunts and uncles.

In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place.

Graveside services and burial of his ashes will take place at 10 am, Tuesday, July 7th at Union Cemetery, 1076 Violet Ave., Hyde Park.

Gregory's family respectfully requests memorial donations to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (www.stjude.org), or, the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. (www.diabetes.org).

Arrangements are under the direction of Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc., Rte. 9, Hyde Park.

To send an online condolence from the safety of your home, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Union Cemetery,
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sweet's Funeral Home
4365 Albany Post Road (Rt. 9)
Hyde Park, NY 12538
(845) 229-2624
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved