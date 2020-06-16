Gregory P. Cassell
Poughkeepsie, New York - Gregory P. Cassell 54 of Poughkeepsie passed away on June 11, 2020 at home.
Born in Poughkeepsie he was the son of the late Edward & Patricia Cassell.
Gregory was a lifelong resident of Poughkeepsie and a graduate of Arlington High School.
Gregory was previously employed by Lamothermic in Brewster and Schatz Federal Bearings in Poughkeepsie.
Gregory was an avid fisherman, motorcyclist, enjoyed camping, he was an outstanding bowler with a 298 game. A loyal AC/DC, Yankees & Buffalo Bills fan. A love for music with a soul built of rock n' roll.
Gregory is survived by his two brothers Timothy J. Cassell of Hyde Park, Barry E. Cassell of Poughkeepsie, his nephew Brandon A. Cassell, half sister Susan Battista of Florida, godmother Joyce Dunlavey and best friends Ron Smith and Sandi Doremus.
There will be a Celebration of Gregory's life on Thursday June 18, 2020 from 6pm to 8pm at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York 12603. at 7:30pm there will be a prayer service. Due to the mandated New York State guidelines, we are allowed 25 percent of our occupancy at this time to enter the building. Masks are required with social distancing measures to take place when entering to pay respects to the family. We kindly ask if you can exit promptly so we can continue to move those wishing to pay their respects to the family in an orderly manner.
