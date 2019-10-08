|
Gregory Potts
Clermont - Gregory Potts, age 88, lifelong Clermont, NY resident, passed on Saturday, October 5, 2019 to be with his beloved wife, Beatrice. Gregory was born March 15, 1931 in Copake, NY, the son of the late Joseph and Mary (Krysko) Potts.
Gregory served in the United States Air Force and was honorably discharged on July 11, 1959. He was a recipient of National Defense Service Medal; United Nations Service Medal; Korean Service Medal; and Good Conduct Medal.
After his service, Gregory drove a truck for Clermont Fruit Packers. He retired as Maintenance Supervisor from Entenmann's/Hudson Processing. In retirement Gregory and Beatrice enjoyed their time going to community events and watching wildlife. They enjoyed spending time with their friends and family.
Gregory is survived by his 3 daughters, Elaine Jornov, Mary Gregory, and Gretta Tillman, 4 grandchildren, Tatiyana Tillman, Vladimir Tillman, Damon Tillman, Gregory Jornov; and a great-grandson, Gregory Jornov Jr.
Relatives and friends may call 2-4 PM Thursday followed by a 3PM Funeral Service Thursday at Traver & McCurry Funeral Home, 234 Jefferson Heights, Catskill. Community Hospice Chaplain Stan Webster will be officiating. Private interment in St. Luke's Cemetery in Clermont will be at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions in Gregory's name may be made to Community Hospice, 47 Liberty Street, Catskill, NY 12414.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019