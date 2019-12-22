|
|
Gregory Shaw
Highland - Gregory S. Shaw, 59, a lifelong area resident, died suddenly on December 19, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Born in Cold Spring on November 19, 1960, he was the son of Margaret (Duarte) Shaw of Hopewell Junction and the late Thomas Shaw. Greg was the owner and operator of Shaw Masonry. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed motorcross racing, boating, camping, hunting and anything mechanical. He was a member of the Pirate Canoe Club and the New Paltz Rod and Gun Club.
In addition to his mother, Greg is also survived by his children, Jessica Shaw of Hyde Park and Teddy Shaw of Hyde Park; his granddaughter, Autumn Elizabeth Jambor; the mother of his children, Deborah Loos-Shaw of Hyde Park; his brothers, Thomas Shaw of Rye, CO and Jeffrey Shaw of Miami, FL; and several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held on Friday from 4-7pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The Funeral Service will be held on Saturday at 11am at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to protect the Hudson River through Riverkeeper, 20 Secor Road, Ossining, New York 10562. Please visit Greg's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019