Greta L. McFrederick
West Virginia/Saugerties - Greta L. McFrederick died Wednesday, February 13, at the Thompson House in Rhinebeck. Born in 1929, in St. Marys, WV, Greta was a proud West Virginian, living there until last year when she moved to Saugerties to be closer to family. She was known for her caring and generous spirit and her quirky wit.
Greta enjoyed a long career at PPG Industries for 46 years. She was an avid traveler and loved spending time with family and friends, walking in the park and playing the piano. She was an active member of St Paul's United Methodist Church, the order of Eastern Star, Order of Amaranth, garden club and United Methodist Women.
Greta will be fondly remembered by her sister, Brenda Cagle, of Red Hook, NY, her nephew, Seth Cagle, of Albany, NY, her niece, Katherine Cagle (Greg Hudson), of Raleigh, NC, and many cherished friends and relatives.
Memorial gifts may be made to the , .
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Feb. 21, 2019