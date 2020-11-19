Gulio "Hootie" DiMarco Jr.
Staatsburg - Gulio O. DiMarco Jr., 57, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Northern Dutchess Hospital in Rhinebeck.
Born November 19, 1962 in Poughkeepsie, he was the son of the late Gulio DiMarco and Caroline McQuade DiMarco. His mother survives.
Mr. DiMarco was a self-employed house painter.
Gulio was a kind, sharing, smiling individual who touched many people in various ways. A man who would take the shirt off his back for anyone, even a stranger. Gulio spent his life paying it forward; he was also a man who would stop for turtle crossings and break for squirrels, he loved all animals on this planet .
He was a man we could all learn from, he loved all and had great faith and loved to share it with everyone who believed.
Gulio will be missed forever but never forgotten, he was a true joy to have in our lives. Gulio, affectionately known as "Hootie" will be in our hearts forever and always.
In addition to his father, he was predeceased by his wife, Gabriela DiMarco, on April 14, 2017.
Survivors include his mother, Caroline McQuade; son, Gulio DiMarco Jr.; daughter, Tina Reynolds; eight grandchildren; nieces, Melissa and Christine Tillou; and nephew, Phillip Tillou.
In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place.
Memorial calling hours will be from 2 to 4 pm, Sunday, November 22nd at Sweet's Funeral Home, Rte. 9, Hyde Park. A prayer service will take place at 3:30 pm during the visitation.
Masks will be required and proper COVID precautions will be observed. Be prepared for a longer than normal wait time.
To send an online condolence or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com
.