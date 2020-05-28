Guy G. Bozlinski
1964 - 2020
Guy died on May 26 at the Lutheran Care Center, which has been his home for 12 years. Guy was born May 2, 1964 to Peg Bozlinski and James Bozlinski. He is survived by a sister, Catherine, and a half brother, John. He cherished the friendship of two special friends, Gerald Gearty and Maureen U'lisse. He graduated from Our Lady of Lourdes HS and SUNY, New Paltz. As an avid Mets fan he was there for Tom Seaver's induction to the Hall of Fame. Known for his sense of humor, it never left him even as his body failed him. Special thanks to LCC staff for their care and kindness. Cremation has taken place. A Catholic Mass will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Miller and son funeral home.




Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from May 28 to May 30, 2020.
