Guy H. Johnson
Stanfordville - Guy H. Johnson, 77, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at home in Stanfordville.
Upon high school graduation, Guy proudly served 4 years in the Coast Guard on the USCG Half Moon WAVP-378. Guy was a longtime local resident. He had a successful career working with purebred Angus cattle for over 20 years and managed several private estates in the area for over 28 years. He had a lifelong passion for both Street Rods and Drag Racing. Guy was well respected for having designed and built his own cars, and was featured in numerous street rod and drag racing magazines. He was a member of Hudson Valley Street Rods and NETO.
Born in Rahway, NJ in 1943, he was the son of Phillip and Vitta (Laff) Johnson.
In 1972, he married Patricia MacDerment in Jamesville, NY.
In addition to his wife Patricia he is survived by four sons, Sean (Carolyn) Johnson of Millbury, MA; Lance (Michelle) Johnson of Millbrook, NY; Justin (Myah) Johnson of Highland, NY; and Luke (Destiny) Johnson of Norwich, Ct.; 6 grandchildren, Ashley, Zackary, Troy, Arianna, Logan, Braydon, Avery, and one on the way, 1 great grandchild, a sister, Lynn Johnson and several nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind many close friends, fellow drag racers and numerous people who have brightened his life.
Calling Hours are Thursday, Sept 10th, 2-5:30, a memorial service will be held at 5:30 At Peck & Peck Funeral Home, 7749 South Main St., Pine Plains, NY
In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations may be made to Stanfordville Fire Dept./Rescue Squad, 6096 Rt. 82, Stanfordville, NY 12581
