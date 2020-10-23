1/1
Guy Stile
Guy Stile

LITTLE RIVER, SC - Guy Stile, 80, a resident of Little River for 17 years and formerly of LaGrangeville, died on October 22, 2020 at his daughter's home.

Born in Brooklyn on August 16, 1940, he was the son of Louis and Lena (Boris) Stile. Guy had been employed as a Mechanical Engineer with IBM in East Fishkill. He was a parishioner of Our Lady, Star of the Sea Church in Little River. He enjoyed photography, playing tennis and spending time with his family and grandchildren.

On April 18, 1964 in Staten Island, Guy married Joanne Benvenga who survives at home. He is also survived by his children and their spouses, Gina and Steven Van Fleet of LaGrangeville, Diana Stile of Amenia, and Michael and Madelyn Stile of Rock City Falls; his grandchildren, Danielle Stoetzner, Gabrielle Stoetzner, Sydney Van Fleet, Angelina Stile and Christopher Stile; and his sister, Barbara Baselice of Brooklyn.

Calling hours will be held on Monday from 2-4 and 7-9pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Tuesday at 10am at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church, 1925 Route 82, LaGrangeville followed by entombment in the Community Mausoleum at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery.

Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
