Gwendolen Ruth Nerrie
- - Gwendolen Ruth Nerrie, 99, originally from Chester, England, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 4, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, Irving Travers Nerrie and daughter, Judith Ann Tengen. Gwen is survived by her son, Dr. Brian Nerrie of Colonial Heights, VA and his wife Suzanne and their two sons Travis (Lindsay) in Washington D.C. and Erik (Kelsey) in Los Angeles; Judy's daughters Cheryl Sundluv (David), Denise Garcia (Ben) and Stacy Tengen; in addition to 4 great-grandchildren . After meeting her future husband. Captain Nerrie, while she served with the British High Command Hospital Unit near Liverpool, Gwen emigrated to Beacon following the end of WWII, married and worked at Nerrie Pharmacy. She also was a long serving volunteer at multiple locations: Youth Sunday School Instructor at St. Luke's Church, Grey Ladies Coordinator at St. Francis Hospital, Salvation Army Luncheon Program Manager, and more recently worked at the Welcome Table Soup Kitchen at the First Presbyterian Church and at the "Beacon Reads" book outlet at the Beacon Public Library. Everyone who attended enjoyed the toastmistress' evening events and her "I would like them to say nice things about me while I'm alive - wakes" over the past several years. Mrs. Nerrie donated her body to New York Medical College Hospital. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Howland Library and First Presbyterian Church in Beacon.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Apr. 11, 2019