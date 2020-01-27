|
Gwendolyn Agatha Barrett
Poughkeepsie - Gwendolyn Agatha Barrett, AKA, Aunt Gwen, Auntie, Ma, G, and Grandma, of Poughkeepsie, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020. She was 81.
She was born on June 15, 1938 to the union of Frederick Barrett and Frances Newman in the birthplace of Bethabra, Manchester. Gwendolyn gave birth to 4 sons and 6 daughters.
Before migrating to the United States in July of 1993, Gwendolyn was a dressmaker by trade and was employed by AnyTime Home Care as a Home Health Aide from 1994 to 1997 in Beacon, New York. She then went to work at James Burn International in June of 1997 until its closing in 2008. In September of 2008, she became a Bus Monitor with First Student, until her diagnosis in May of 2018.
Gwendolyn was a member of Shaw Mizpah AME Zion Church in Kingston, Jamaica from March 1977 to July 1993 and then transferred her membership to St. Mark AME Zion Church at 73 Pershing Avenue, Poughkeepsie until her passing. Gwendolyn was a Deaconess, a Church Mother, WH&OM's President, Christian Education Director, and Sunday School Director. She loved cooking, baking, sewing, traveling, doing word find and watching CNN.
Gwendolyn leaves to cherish her memories; 7 children, 23 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
Ms. Barrett will repose 10-11 a.m. Friday, January 31, 2020 at St. Mark AME Zion Church, 73 Pershing Avenue, Poughkeepsie, New York. Funeral service 11:00 a.m. at the church. Interment at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery, Poughkeepsie, NY.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020