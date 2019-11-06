|
H. Wayne "Bud" Wilson
Fishkill - H. Wayne "Bud" Wilson, age 79, loving husband of Janet M. Wilson, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie.
He was born in Deptford, NJ on November 9, 1939.
He was the proud and godly father of eight children: H. Wayne Wilson, Jr. & his wife Beth, Darene J. Andrew & her husband Paul, Glenda R. Wilson (predeceased), Cheryl L. Chericho & her husband Jim, Jayne M. Nolfo-Lown & her husband Roger, Janet M. Adamson & her husband Norman, Donnie W. Wilson, Renee Surprenant & her husband Nathan. He is also survived by fourteen grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
He blessed others with his love and generosity. Bud was honorably discharged from the U.S. Marine Corps after four years of service to his country. He retired from the New York State Police at Troop K Headquarters. He will be remembered as a man of dignity and respect supporting his country and family with honor and strength.
A funeral service will be held on Friday at 1:00pm at the Fishkill Church of the Nazarene, 953 Main Street, Fishkill followed by interment at Fishkill Rural Cemetery.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019