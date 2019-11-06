Services
McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc.
1089 Main Street
Fishkill, NY 12524
(845) 896-2000
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Fishkill Church of the Nazarene
953 Main Street,
Fishkill, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for H. Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

H. Wayne "Bud" Wilson Sr.


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
H. Wayne "Bud" Wilson Sr. Obituary
H. Wayne "Bud" Wilson

Fishkill - H. Wayne "Bud" Wilson, age 79, loving husband of Janet M. Wilson, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie.

He was born in Deptford, NJ on November 9, 1939.

He was the proud and godly father of eight children: H. Wayne Wilson, Jr. & his wife Beth, Darene J. Andrew & her husband Paul, Glenda R. Wilson (predeceased), Cheryl L. Chericho & her husband Jim, Jayne M. Nolfo-Lown & her husband Roger, Janet M. Adamson & her husband Norman, Donnie W. Wilson, Renee Surprenant & her husband Nathan. He is also survived by fourteen grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

He blessed others with his love and generosity. Bud was honorably discharged from the U.S. Marine Corps after four years of service to his country. He retired from the New York State Police at Troop K Headquarters. He will be remembered as a man of dignity and respect supporting his country and family with honor and strength.

A funeral service will be held on Friday at 1:00pm at the Fishkill Church of the Nazarene, 953 Main Street, Fishkill followed by interment at Fishkill Rural Cemetery.

Please visit Bud's Book of Memories at mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of H.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc.
Download Now