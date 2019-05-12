|
|
In Loving Memory of Our Mom
Happy Mother's Day in Heaven Angelina M Coluccio
11/13/1924 - 06/04/2016
"Your Mother is always with you. She's the whisper of the leaves as you walk down the street. She's the smell of certain foods you remember, flowers you pick, the fragrance of life itself. She's the cool hand on your brow when you're not feeling well. She's your breath in the air on a cold winter's day. She is the sound of the rain that lulls you to sleep, the colors of a rainbow; she is Christmas morning. Your mother lives inside your laughter. She's the place you came from, your first home, and she's the map you follow with every step you take. She's your first love, your first friend, even your first enemy, but nothing on earth can separate you, not time, not space...
not even death."
We'll Miss you and Love you Forever
Your Children, Grandchildren and
Great Grandchildren
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 12, 2019