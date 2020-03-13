|
Harb Fakhouri
Hopewell, New York - Harb Fakhouri 78 died on Thursday March 12, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.
Harb was the Owner of Joe's Dairy Barn in Hopewell. Harb was a local resident since 1989 previously from Yonkers and Jordan.
Harb was a member of St. James Antiochian Orthodox Church in Poughkeepsie, New York.
Born in Salt Jordan, on September 27, 1941, Harb was the son of the late Quitsi and the late Wazneh Fakhouri.
On October 25, 1971 in Jordan Harb married Itaf Sayegh.
Harb is survived by his wife Itaf Fakhouri of Hopewell, his son and daughter in-law Wael Fakhoury of Newburgh, son and daughter in-law William and Carolyn Fakhoury of Waoppingers, daughter and son in-law Kristen and Joseph Rabadi of Hopewell, his sisters Goot Fakhoury of Arizona, Eman Fakhoury of California, Aida Fakhoury of Jordan, Raidia Fakhoury of Jordan, Nahel Fakhoury of Jordan, Nahala Kfoof of Jordan, his brothers Assi Fakhoury of Jordan, Imad Fakhoury of Yonkers and nine grandchildren.
Harb was predeceased by his sister Ibtehag Fakhoury and a brother Saleh Fakhoury.
Visitation will take place Sunday March 15, 2020 from 4pm to 8pm at St. James Antiochian Orthodox Church Violet Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York 12601. Funeral services will be held at the Church on Monday 10:30am March 16, 2020 with Burial to follow at Fishkill Rural Cemetery.
If you would like to leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020